The game of Scrabble was invented during the Great Depression by an out-of-work architect.

For anyone who grew up on Mars, Scrabble is played with two to four players who score points by forming words from individual lettered tiles on a game board marked with a 15 by 15 grid. Since its humble beginnings, Scrabble is now played in 121 countries in 29 different languages!

It was also featured as a television game show in the 1980s. The highest-scoring word ever recorded in a Scrabble tournament earned a whopping 392 points. The word was spelled C A Z I Q U E S, which is a type of oriole.

On National Scrabble Day, challenge someone you know to the classic board game or play online to bring out your inner word nerdiness.

Today we also celebrate: National Borinqueneers Day, National Make Lunch Count Day, National Peach Cobbler Day, and National Thomas Jefferson Day