Welcome to April 13th on the National Day Calendar.

The game of Scrabble was invented during the Great Depression by an out of work architect. For anyone who grew up on Mars, Scrabble is played with two to four players who score points by forming words from individual lettered tiles on a game board marked with a 15 by 15 grid.

Since its humble beginnings, Scrabble is now played in 121 countries in 29 different languages!

It was also featured as a television game show in the 1980s.

The highest scoring word ever recorded in a Scrabble tournament earned a whopping 392 points. The word was spelled C A Z I Q U E S, pronounced caziques, which is a type of oriole.

On National Scrabble Day, challenge someone you know to the classic board game or play online to bring out your inner word nerdiness.

Today we also celebrate National Peach Cobbler Day, National Thomas Jefferson Day, and National Make Lunch Count Day.