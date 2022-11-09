If you’re not from Philadelphia, you’ve probably never heard of Scrapple. This regional favorite was brought to Philly by immigrants from Germany, where it was popular with rural communities.

Farmers butchered their hogs and used most of the meat for sausages or bacon, but all of the remaining parts were made into scrapple. The traditional version was made with meat only, but Americans combine it with cornmeal or buckwheat and form it into a loaf. This is then sliced and fried, and typically served as a breakfast side dish.

Today the recipe may also include beef, chicken, or turkey. You will see it topped with applesauce, ketchup, maple syrup, or horseradish, though not all at the same time.

On National Scrapple Day, celebrate by trying something different, which may just be easier now that you know how the sausage is made.

Today we also celebrate National Louisiana Day and Microtia Awareness Day.