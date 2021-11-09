NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Scrapple Day

If you’re not from Philadelphia, you’ve likely never heard of Scrapple.

This regional favorite was brought to Philly by German immigrants where it was popular with rural communities. Farmers butchered their hogs, and used most of the meat for sausages or bacon, but all of the remaining parts were made into scrapple. The traditional version was made only with meat, but American immigrants combined it with cornmeal or buckwheat, and formed it into a loaf.

The loaf is sliced and fried, and typically served as a breakfast side dish. Today the recipe may also include beef, chicken or turkey. You might see it topped with applesauce, ketchup, maple syrup or horseradish, though not all at the same time.

On National Scrapple Day, celebrate by trying something different. Go on, I dare you!

Today we also celebrate: National Louisiana Day and Microtia Awareness Day