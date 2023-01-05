Alfred Hitchcock once said, To make a good film, you need three things, the script, the script, and the script. Without stories, we wouldn’t have TV or movies. Even if a book is used as the basis for a film, a screenwriter still needs to adapt the storyline so it works on the big screen. Unless you sit through the credits, you probably won’t know who wrote the screenplays for your favorite blockbusters.

This is your chance to start noticing these architects of entertainment. For homework, you can check out Hitchcock’s 1963 classic The Birds, which is also creepy fun for National Bird Day. Extra points if you can identify the screenwriter. On National Screenwriters Day take time to find out who is responsible for making your favorite shows especially entertaining.

Today we also celebrate National Whipped Cream Day and National Keto Day.