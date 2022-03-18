The origin story of the sloppy joe begins in the 1920s at a greasy spoon diner in Sioux City, Iowa. Here they served something called a steamed hamburger, which was simply ground beef served loose on a bun with grilled onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. In Key West, Florida a bar that opened in 1933 on the day Prohibition was repealed, now sells the sandwich as a sloppy joe.

For this, we can thank none other than Ernest Hemingway, who encouraged the bar owner to rename the place after Joe, a sloppy Havana barkeeper. Joe’s place in Cuba also served a loose meat sandwich, but the American owner knew a good name when she saw it. Today more than 50,000 sandwiches are sold each year at the Sloppy Joes Bar in Key West.

Of course, you can always whip one up at home on National Sloppy Joe Day. No shoes, no shirt, no problem.

Today we also celebrate: National Awkward Moments Day, National Biodiesel Day, National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day, and National Supreme Sacrifice Day.