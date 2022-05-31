Contrary to popular belief, it does not take fewer muscles to smile than to frown. The simple act of smiling can use up to 53 muscles, while frowning takes only 11. But the good news is that all this upward, facial exercise is actually good for your health.

Psychologists say that a smile can instantly improve your mood, even if you have to force it. And smiles relax our bodies too, which is good news for our immune systems. Not to mention the ripple effect this causes for those on the receiving side. You never know how a simple smile can change someone’s entire day.

On National Smile Day celebrate the exercise that not only benefits you but also the world around you!

Today we also celebrate: National Autonomous Vehicle Day, National Macaroon Day, National Save Your Hearing Day, National Speak In Complete Sentences Day, National Utah Day, and Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day.