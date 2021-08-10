NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National S’mores Day

Welcome to August 10th on the National Day Calendar.

All good campfires are fueled by storytelling. Those lingering moments, when one more log on the fire lets you stay up late and S’mores make use of the glowing embers. The next time you’re camping and spinning a yarn, consider the origin of the S’more.

Most believe that it was Alec Barnum that first created the treat in the late 1800s. Not much is known, however, about the entrepreneur that left a sticky trail of myths and legends.

Enter Loretta Scott Crew. Not only did she teach hungry girl scouts how to perfectly toast a marshmallow, her recipe for s’mores was printed in the 1927 guidebook. Today, Trampling and Trailing With The Girl Scouts, is best known for this treat, though everyone has their own secret for making the gooey, crispy delight.

On National S’mores Day, celebrate the dessert that’s become a right of passage and worthy of one more log on the fire.

