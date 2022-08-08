Backyard vegetable gardens can be difficult to maintain. Carrots, tomatoes, beans, you never know what kind of harvest will come from weeks and months of care and cultivation. One summertime vegetable almost too easy to grow is the zucchini.

This squash seems to grow no matter what the weather or quality of your soil. One plant can yield up to 10 pounds of fruit, leaving gardeners with more zucchini than is humanly possible to consume. And yes, it’s technically a fruit.

If you’re overwhelmed by your zucchini harvest, enjoy National Sneak Some Zucchini Into Your Neighbors Porch Day and hope that they’re not celebrating too.

Today we also celebrate: National Happiness Happens Day, National Dollar Day, National CBD Day, National Frozen Custard Day, and Global Sleep Under the Stars Night.