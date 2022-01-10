NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Soup Month

Some say that the secret to delicious soup is letting the ingredients simmer for a long time. But how about a recipe that’s been simmering for 45 years?

On a busy street in Bangkok, one soup pot has been tended by three generations of cooks, who stir and add ingredients to it every single day. The flavor of this Beef Noodle soup is incomparable and those who have tried it are devoted fans. About 150 pounds of beef are used to make the soup each day. And each night a portion of it is placed in a separate pot to simmer while the main 5 foot pot is washed.

Not all recipes take 45 years, and we bet that Moms chicken noodle tastes just as good to you. During National Soup Month simmer up your own favorite recipe for a bowl of warm comfort.

Today we also celebrate: National Clean Off Your Desk Day, National Bittersweet Chocolate Day, National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, National Oysters Rockefeller Day, and Save the Eagles Day.