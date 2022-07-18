The history of sweet tart candies goes back to the 19th century.

This was not the mouthwatering, tear-jerking taste we crave today. It was more about the process of candy making itself. Hard candy manufacturing back then relied on acid to convert cane sugar into glucose to resist crystallization. Vinegar did the trick and from then on our mouths naturally craved this sweet-tart combination.

Then along came the Lemonhead in 1962 which used citric acid to power our pucker and a new kind of arms race was born. Since then we have raised the bar ever higher with kids demanding a mouth-punishing experience that seemed to culminate with the 1993 impact of the Mega Warhead.

On National Sour Candy Day, pucker up any way you please and leave the fear factor kind to the kids.

