Did you know that the world’s oldest, leavened bread gets its magic from friendly bacteria that can’t be tamed?

That’s right! Sourdough’s the name, and its characteristic flavor comes from lactobacillus and uncultured yeast. During the gold rush this wild at heart food staple was so popular with prospectors it earned them the nickname The Sourdoughs.

Word has it that they kept the sourdough warm by carrying it tucked inside their shirts. And because they were mostly found in San Francisco, the city still bakes up some of the tastiest loaves around.

On National Sourdough Bread Day crack open a loaf of golden-crusted goodness.

Today we also celebrate: Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, April Fool’s Day, and National Once Sent Day