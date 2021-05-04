NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Star Wars Day

Welcome to May 4th on the National Day Calendar.

During the Summer of ’77, people across America were sitting in darkened movie theatres, crunching away on popcorn as the screen went to black. A short phrase appeared that would change movie history: “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” and with that, we were hooked on the story of Luke Skywalker and his battle against the Empire.

Star Wars and all its sequels have not only reshaped pop culture, but also movie-making as a whole. There are spin-offs galore and merchandise deals of galactic proportions. Today it is estimated that a Star Wars movie year adds up to seven billion dollars in merch revenue.

On National Star Wars Day, celebrate with a fan marathon or dressing up as a Jedi or Wookie and whatever you do, May the Fourth Be With You!

Today we also celebrate National Weather Observers Day, Renewal Day, Orange Juice Day, Candied Orange Peel Day, Foster Care Day, Teacher Appreciation Day, and Bird Day.