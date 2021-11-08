NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National STEM/STEAM Day

Science and technology are critical to our future. Plus they are just plain cool!

That’s why STEM and STEAM education have become increasingly popular. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the terms, STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The A was added to incorporate Art for a more well rounded curriculum.

Young children are curious by nature, so introducing them to science and technology early in life can make a huge difference in their development. Even if your child doesn’t focus on a career in any of these fields, STEM and STEAM education can set them on a path towards success.

On National STEM STEAM Day, take time to inspire the little ones in your life, because they are the ones who will shape our future.

Today we also celebrate: National Parents as Teachers Day, National Harvey Wallbanger Day, and National Cappuccino Day.