NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Sticker Day

We see them every day, but have you ever paid attention to the stickers on many fruits and vegetables?

These are known as PLUs, or price look up labels, and they’re the same everywhere around the world. So if you buy a banana in Germany the code on it will be identical to one you buy in Minnesota. These stickers also have a story to tell.

If a fruit has been grown with pesticides, the 4 digit code starts with a 3 or 4. If its GMO, the code is 5 digits and starts with an 8. And if the produce is organic, there’s a 5 digit code that starts with a 9. A lot of info for such a small item, right?

And here’s a tip for celebrating National Sticker Day, if you cant remove that sticker from your apple, use a piece of tape to get it off more easily.

