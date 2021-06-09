NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

Welcome to June 9th on the National Day Calendar.

It will come as no surprise that rhubarb was initially produced as a medicine. The first recorded use dates back to 2700 BCE.

Today we know that rhubarb is high in oleic acid, and that the leaves are toxic and the stalks must be cooked before they can be eaten. It’s also a food that tastes much better when paired with sugar or sweet fruits.

Strawberries to the rescue!

This winning combination was first discovered in England and Germany, but we have gladly adopted its sweet, tart flavor here in the United States.

On National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day, pucker up and celebrate a seasonal super star!

Today we also celebrate National Donald Duck Day and National Earl Day.

