NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Stress Awareness Day

We have all heard of the dangers of giving in to the stress in our lives. Perhaps the biggest danger of all is not being aware of these stressors in the first place.

The first Wednesday of November is National Stress Awareness Day, and if you haven’t checked in with yourself in a while, its time. The good news is that there are lots of ways to change things for the better, beginning with developing an attitude of gratitude.

Don’t wait for Thanksgiving to count your blessings. When life goes off course, this simple habit can change how you tackle even the toughest of circumstances. As Aesop said, Gratitude turns what we have into enough.

During National Gratitude Month, celebrate the silver linings and watch as the things you are grateful for begin to multiply.

Today we also celebrate: National Housewife’s Day and National Sandwich Day