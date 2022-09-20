In the 1950s, the popularity of pizza skyrocketed in the United States and so did the demand for mozzarella cheese. Baker Cheese Company in St. Cloud, Wisconsin shifted from making cheddar to mozzarella in order to cash in on the craze.

When this family-owned business became a major supplier of mozzarella for many pizzerias, the gamble paid off big. Their cheese was shipped out in large blocks or loaves, which was perfect for a business, but Baker wanted to try something different, individual servings. What we now know as string cheese was marketed to bars as a quick bite to enjoy while having a drink. But when kids got their hands on it the word was out: string cheese is fun!

On National String Cheese Day, celebrate the snack that’s all about playing with your food.

Today we also celebrate: National Punch Day, National Care for Kids Day, Pepperoni Pizza Day, National IT Professionals Day, National Fried Rice Day, and National Voter Registration Day.