NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National String Cheese Day

In the 1950s, pizzas popularity took off in this country and with it, the demand for mozzarella cheese.

Wisconsin’s “Baker Cheese Company” shifted from making cheddar to mozzarella in order to cash in on the craze. The gamble paid off big when this family owned business became a major supplier of mozzarella for many pizzerias.

The cheese was shipped out in large blocks or loaves, which was perfect for a business, but Baker wanted to try something different: individual servings. What we now call string cheese was marketed to taverns and bars as a quick bite to enjoy while having a drink. But when kids got their hands on it the word was out, string cheese is fun!

On National String Cheese Day, celebrate the snack that’s all about playing with your food.

