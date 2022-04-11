We think of the submarine as a fairly modern invention, and with good reason. The technology involved in keeping a ship underwater while providing humans with air is pretty complicated.

However, the first working model of a submarine was actually created in England in 1620. Cornelis Drebbel, a Dutch engineer, built what he called a diving boat, a wooden vessel that could travel underwater. It used greased leather to keep the air in and was propelled by oars. He showed off this invention in London and traveled along the Thames River at a depth of 15 feet. The trip only lasted about 9 miles, but considering the technology, it was wildly impressive.

On National Submarine Day, we celebrate an invention that still seems amazing!

Today we also celebrate: National Barbershop Quartet Day, National Cheese Fondue Day, National Eight Track Tape Day, and National Pet Day.