NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Sugar Cookie Day

Welcome to July 9th on the National Day Calendar.

Today we celebrate a cookie that has holiday appeal no matter what you’re celebrating. The sugar cookie is believed to have originated in the mid 1700s in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. German Protestant settlers created a round, crumbly butter cookie that came to be known as the Nazareth Cookie.

During the Victorian era, people believed that spices could overly excite children and thus tea cookies were made purposefully plain.

Today we know that both young and old enjoy a sugar rush, and the more ornate the better where sugar cookies are concerned.

They began as the perfect medium for shaping elaborate Christmas ornaments. But starting in the 1930s, baking soda and vanilla were added and sugar cookies disappeared before they could be hung.

On National Sugar Cookie Day, bake up a batch of the treats that make any day a holiday.

Today we also celebrate Collector Car Appreciation Day.