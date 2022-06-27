Sure sunglasses are cool, but thanks to the Vision Council, most of us know they’re our first line of defense from harmful UV rays. And seeing as they’re that important, this might be your excuse to pick out a fancy pair or two. After all, your eyes are worth it.

If you’re going for a chic, why not try a classic pair like the RayBan Wayfarers worn by Tom Cruise in Risky Business? The oversized pair worn by fashion icon Jackie O are still imitated today. And who doesn’t like turning heads in a pair of Aviator glasses that also have the benefit of anti-glare lenses?

You don’t have to spend thousands on the most expensive brands. On National Sunglasses Day, just be sure to pick a pair that offers the most protection for your peepers.

Today we also celebrate: National HIV Testing Day, National Ice Cream Cake Day, National Onion Day, National Orange Blossom Day, and National PTSD Awareness Day.