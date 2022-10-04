One of America’s most popular foods got its start in the silver mines of Mexico. Here in the 1700s, miners would roll gunpowder in pieces of paper and insert them into the rocks, as an alternative to dynamite. They called the small charges tacos. These same workers lunched on a meal of meat and cheese wrapped in tortillas that looked like the explosive charges.

The taco came to the United States with the Mexican immigrants, who worked in mines or on railroads. But their popularity exploded when Robert L. Gomez established the National Taco Council in 1964.

On National Taco Day, celebrate your favorite version with any combination of explosive flavor.

Today we also celebrate: National Cinnamon Bun Day, National Golf Lover’s Day, and National Fruit at Work Day.