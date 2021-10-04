NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Taco Day

One of Americas most popular foods got its start in the silver mines of Mexico.

In the 1700s, miners South of the border would roll gunpowder in pieces of paper and insert them into the rocks, as an alternative to dynamite. They called the small charges tacos. When these same workers brought their lunches of meat and cheese rolled in tortillas, they referred to them by the same name as the explosive charges.

The taco came to the United States when Mexican immigrants arrived to work in the mines or on railroads. But their popularity exploded when Robert L. Gomez established the National Taco Council in 1964.

On National Taco Day, celebrate with your favorite spicy flavor, which is not nearly as explosive as it was in the beginning.

