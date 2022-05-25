Like so many things in American culture, tap dance is a melding of immigrant traditions. Irish step dancing, performed with clogs, and African Juba dance, which involves rhythmic clapping and stomping combined to form the basis for a new form of dance.

Tap dancing merged aspects of both dances, but added metal to the bottom of shoes, giving each step a musical quality. And that combination created a style of dance unlike any other. Vaudeville popularized tap, but it was made famous by Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, who added a bit of ballroom flair to the mix. Astaire’s dance in Singin In the Rain may be the most memorable tap performance ever.

Celebrate National Tap Dance Day by watching an old musical or by learning a few steps for yourself.

Today we also celebrate: National Brown-Bag-It-Day, National Missing Children’s Day, National Wine Day, Towel Day, and National Senior Health and Fitness Day.