The story of the golden, crispy nuggets of potatoes made from the cast-off bits of french fries begins with two brothers in 1934.

Nephi and Golden Grigg were farmers barely scraping by during the Great Depression. They made a bold decision to mortgage their home to purchase the frozen foods plant they had rented along the Oregon Idaho border.

The Food Company now known as Ore-Ida began producing frozen corn, but Nephi knew the big money was in french fries. The problem was that the equipment used to cut the fries left an abundance of irregular potato bits, which were at first used to feed cattle. Nephi didn’t like throwing away profits and soon devised a way to pack the peelings into tater tots.

By 1964 Ore-Ida turned an annual profit of 31 million dollars. On National Tater Tot Day take a tasty bite of the American dream.

