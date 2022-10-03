National Techies Day encourages students of all ages to consider a career in technology. You don’t have to be a math or science wizard to take advantage of this trend.

People often assume that computers and artificial intelligence are beating people out of jobs. The truth is that more people now work in the software and services industry than they did in coal mining at its peak. We now know that for every high-tech job, four more jobs are created. No matter what drives you, it’s a good time to invest in learning something new about the ways that technology is affecting your area of expertise.

On National Techies Day boost your IQ for tech and don’t be afraid to embrace your inner geek.

