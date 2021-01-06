National Day Calendar: National Technology Day

Welcome to January 6th on the National Day Calendar.

Everything from the invention of the wheel to your smartphone can be considered technology and for that reason National Technology Day is one of our favorites.

History is shaped by these gadgets and achievements, and no matter how far into the future we daydream, if you can imagine it, someone will create it.

There are flying cars, drones and apps that make everyday life better. But there are still some who consider technology dangerous. When you put this in context, its not uncommon for people to be skeptical of new inventions.

Everything from railroads to cars to electricity were protested and derided back in their day.

On National Technology Day, we celebrate the wonders that advance our world and keep us a buzz with food for thought.