NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Teflon Day

April 6th

Some inventions can be classified as happy accidents. For Dr. Roy Plunkett, Teflon was one of those.

In 1938, Dr. Plunkett was a chemist for Dupont. He was working with a lab assistant on an idea for refrigeration when they stumbled upon the formula for polytetrafluoroethylene. They discovered that this waxy material was resistant to corrosion. For this reason, it was first used in the Manhattan Project to produce the atomic bomb. Later it was styled into the Happy Pan, which created a slippery surface that proved to be better than cooking oil.

Today, Teflon reduces friction in fabric, aerospace fuel tanks, and medical devices.

Dr. Plunkett was added to the Inventors Hall of Fame in 1985 and on National Teflon Day, we celebrate his discovery made 83 years ago today. Thanks to him, you can give the brush off to anything sticky.

