NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Thank You Note Day

One day in 1934, Henry Ford opened his mail and got a big surprise, a thank you note from one of America’s most infamous bank robbers.

Clyde Barrow wrote to thank Ford for putting out such a quality car. Or as he put it, “For sustained speed and freedom from trouble, the Ford has got every other car beat. It don’t hurt anything to tell you what a fine car you got in the V8.”

Today is a good day to surprise your family and friends with letters of your own. Thank them for their holiday gifts or their general love and support. And since handwritten messages are becoming a lost art, surprise them even more by putting pen to paper.

On National Thank You Note Day, show people that you care enough to go the extra mile to acknowledge their generosity.

Today we also celebrate: National Whiners Day, Boxing Day and National Candy Cane Day.