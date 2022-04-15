Today marks the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, one of the greatest tragedies in modern history.

There are many stories of that fateful night, but one of the most inspiring is that of the ship’s band, led by Wallace Hartley. As the Titanic slowly submerged, the band played on, doing its best to calm the nerves of the panicked travelers. Even as their own fates became certain, the musicians kept on, leading people in a chorus of hymns.

The few survivors remembered this selfless act, and when Hartley’s body was recovered, he was celebrated as a hero. Over 30,000 people paid their respects at his funeral.

On National Titanic Remembrance Day, we reflect on our own ripple effect and the small acts that may also be remembered.

