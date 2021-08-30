NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Toasted Marshmallow Day

There is something truly magical about toasting marshmallows.

When the fire dies down and you’ve had your fill of smores, there’s always room for another toasted marshmallow. In fact not everyone around the world enjoys making smores, but toasting perfect marshmallows seems to intrigue us universally.

As far back as ancient Egypt, the sap from the mallow plant has been used for this confection. But it wasn’t until the late 1940s that marshmallows got their modern shape. And thanks to the extrusion process, those perfect puffy cylinders toast up evenly on a stick.

On National Toasted Marshmallow Day enjoy the sticky dessert that makes camping life sweeter.

Today we also celebrate: National Grief Awareness Day and National Beach Day.