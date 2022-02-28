No one is quite sure how fairies took an interest in children’s health in the 1920s. But when Sir Arthur Conan Doyle published photographs of two girls surrounded by fairies the fascination took flight.

This phenomenon was useful for teaching kids everything from eating their vegetables to getting fresh air. Then in 1927, Esther Watkins opened a link to the supernatural with her play known as the Tooth Fairy. Since then teeth have been magically transformed into money by the mysterious fairy folk.

On National Tooth Fairy Day, celebrate this age-old legend that still affects our kids’ imagination.

