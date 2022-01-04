NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Trivia Day

If you’ve ever attended quiz night at a local pub, you know how exciting trivia can be.

The answers to questions like, “What snack did monks invent?” or, “What is a group of squirrels called?” might even hold the key to cash and prizes. In the early days of television, trivia was all the rage. Quiz shows were so popular that when news broke about cheating on the shows, it became national news and Congress held hearings to get to the bottom of things.

And if you’re still chewing on those first trivia questions, the answers are, pretzels were invented by monks and squirrels are grouped together in a scurry.

On National Trivia Day, celebrate your inner know it all by sharing this or any other random facts, and if it pays off big, you’re welcome!

Today we also celebrate: National Missouri Day and National Spaghetti Day