NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Trivia Day

Welcome to January 4th on the National Day Calendar.

Here’s a question for you: who was the only unmarried president of the United States?

The answer is coming up in a bit.

If you’ve ever attended quiz night at a local pub, you know how exciting trivia can be. There’s a thrill that comes from knowing that a seemingly useless piece of information holds the key to winning a game.

Even in the early days of television, trivia was all the rage. Quiz shows were so popular that when news broke about cheating on the shows, it became national news and Congress held hearings to get to the bottom of things.

And now for the answer to our earlier trivia question: James Buchanan, our 16th president. He’s also the only president to have been born in Pennsylvania.

Celebrate National Trivia Day by sharing this, or any random fact, with friends and coworkers. If there’s ever been a time to be a know it all, today’s the day.

Today we also celebrate National Missouri Day, National Spaghetti Day, and National Thank God It’s Monday Day.