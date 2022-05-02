If you’re a fan of all things chocolate, then the word truffle brings to mind rich, decadent candy. But if you’re a connoisseur of the fungus kind then you know truffles are a culinary treat.

Truffles are mushrooms that grow underground, and when they are ready for harvesting, they give off an odor that is best detected by a pig or a dog. This pungent aroma is what gives them their characteristic flavor and ridiculously high price. But buyer beware, most truffles lose this flavor after only four days!

For a product that fetches up to 350 dollars an ounce, the market can be full of counterfeits. It’s best to buy them from a reputable supplier.

Or better yet, celebrate National Truffle Day by dining out at your favorite fancy restaurant.

Today we also celebrate: Melanoma Monday and National Life Insurance Day.