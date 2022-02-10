The umbrella is something that people don’t typically think about until they need one. Then it’s suddenly the most important thing in the world. And in 19th Century British fashion, it was.

No self-respecting gentleman would dare to venture out without an umbrella. But it wasn’t enough to have this accessory, EVERYONE had one. The way to stand out in the crowd was by customizing the handle. Some were made of ivory or gold. Others had flashlights, watches, or compartments for tobacco and cigars. And, of course, the occasional sword.

This made the umbrellas very coveted items and some came equipped with locks or alarms. That makes sense given that they were a veritable Swiss Army knife in their day.

Today we celebrate National Umbrella Day by being prepared with a tool that is still best at keeping us dry.

Today we also celebrate: National Giving Hearts Day, National Cream Cheese Brownie Day, and National Home Warranty Day.