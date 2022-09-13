When we hear the name Uncle Sam we immediately picture the serious man in the star-spangled hat, all decked out in red, white, and blue. Did you know that Uncle Sam is based on a real person?

During the war of 1812, Samuel Wilson of Troy, New York worked in a meatpacking plant. The factory provided American troops with food for the war effort and thus their barrels and crates were stamped U.S. The stamping was Samuel’s job and his coworkers began joking that the U.S. stood for Uncle Sam. The joke was on them, however, as the name stuck and became a symbol of our nations pride and strength.

On National Uncle Sam Day, celebrate your own patriotic spirit and be careful with nicknames that can last a lifetime.

Today we also celebrate: Day of the Programmer, National Peanut Day, National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day, National Ants on a Log Day, National Celiac Disease Awareness Day, and National Bald is Beautiful Day.