Welcome to July 23rd on the National Day Calendar.

The International Ice Cream Association has determined that 29 percent of people prefer vanilla over any other flavor. While most people know that vanilla ice cream is delicious, you may be surprised to learn that chocolate is preferred by only 9 percent of people.

Vanilla is a member of the orchid family, and in the Aztec culture it was added to chocolate drinks for flavor. Chocolate and its counterpart were then imported to Europe, but it wasn’t until the 17th Century that someone thought to separate them. An apothecary named Huge Morgan created chocolate free treats for Queen Elizabeth I, and vanilla stood on its own at last.

The flavor became wildly popular in France and in the 1780s, the American Minister in Paris took great interest in this exotic taste. His jotted down recipe for vanilla ice cream can still be found in the Library of Congress today. This was of course Thomas Jefferson.

On National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, celebrate the flavor that stands out from the crowd.

Today we also celebrate: Gorgeous Grandma Day.