NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Veep Day

Daniel Tompkins, George Dallas, Hannibal Hamlin. You may have never heard of these men, but at one time they each held the office of Vice President of the United States.

In modern times, when you vote for a President, the Veep is part of the package, but originally things were quite different. In our country’s early years, the office went to whomever finished with the second most electoral votes. This might have made sense to our newly formed Nation.

That was until the election of 1800, when Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr tied for second place. The messy outcome led to the passage of the 12th Amendment, which changed the system of voting at the time.

Many of our Vice Presidents may have slipped into obscurity but on National Veep Day we celebrate the important office that can strongly affect a presidency.

