In 2018 the film industry grossed over $41 billion worldwide. Not too shabby. But it might surprise you to learn that during that same year, video game sales were over $152 billion!

If you’re not quick with numbers, that’s nearly four times as much! Pretty impressive for an industry that started with a game called Pong which consisted of two lines and a dot that bounced back and forth between them. Since then, we’ve been introduced to Space Invaders, Donkey Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Mario Brothers. Every year the games get more elaborate and generate more revenue in an already booming market.

On National Video Games Day, celebrate the pastime that is now bigger than all other forms of digital entertainment combined.

Today we also celebrate: National Boss/Employee Exchange Day, National Chocolate Milkshake Day, National Day of Encouragement, National Hug and High 5 Day, National Just One Human Family Day, and National Report Medicare Fraud Day.