NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Vinyl Record Day

If you’re still hanging on to a collection of vinyl records, you are not alone.

While you may catch some grief from family and friends over these dusty old albums from your youth, vinyl record sales are on the rise. The largest collection contains more than one million LPs. Fans know they are much more valuable than the compact disks they replaced.

For audiophiles, there is no better sound than the distinct classic quality of a vintage record. If you’re a collector you probably know that five of the top ten most expensive vinyl records ever produced came from the Beatles. The White Album alone fetched a whopping $790,000.

On National Vinyl Record Day, give your records a spin and celebrate a sound that still makes you rock around the clock.

