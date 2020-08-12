NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Vinyl Record Day

Welcome to August 12th on the National Day Calendar.

If you’re still hanging on to the vinyl records you have likely been collecting since childhood, then you are not alone. And if you’re catching any grief from family and friends for the space this takes up, you can let them know that the largest record collection contains more than one million LPs.

Vinyl record sales are on the rise and fans know they are even more valuable than the CDs that replaced them. For audiophiles, there is no better sound than the distinct classic quality of a vintage record. And for collectors, its probably no surprise that of the top ten most expensive vinyl ever sold, five of them were produced by the Beatles, with The White Album fetching a whopping $790,000.

n National Vinyl Day give your records a spin and celebrate a sound that still makes you rock around the clock.

Today, we also celebrate National Middle Child Day.