NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Vinyl Record Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to August 12th on the National Day Calendar.

If you’re still hanging on to the vinyl records you have likely been collecting since childhood, then you are not alone. And if you’re catching any grief from family and friends for the space this takes up, you can let them know that the largest record collection contains more than one million LPs.

Vinyl record sales are on the rise and fans know they are even more valuable than the CDs that replaced them. For audiophiles, there is no better sound than the distinct classic quality of a vintage record. And for collectors, its probably no surprise that of the top ten most expensive vinyl ever sold, five of them were produced by the Beatles, with The White Album fetching a whopping $790,000.

n National Vinyl Day give your records a spin and celebrate a sound that still makes you rock around the clock.

Today, we also celebrate National Middle Child Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/12

Protein Sweeteners

Wednesday's Forecast: Sunny & hot with evening severe storm chances

NDC AUG 12

Larks baseball

Mandan Fire Help

Saint Mary's Football

Williston Soccer

Face Masks

Minot Busing

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/11

Mamas Llama's

Watford City House Fire

Park Name

Missing Pets

Rolla Special Election

Voices of War

Flooded Farmland

Unplanted Land

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss