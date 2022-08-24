There are two kinds of people, pancake people, and waffle people. Sure, pancakes are delicious, but if you leave them in syrup too long, they get soggy. On the other hand, waffles are built for that sort of thing and their deep pockets let you pile on the toppings.

Cornelias Swarthout patented the waffle iron in 1869, though folks had been enjoying waffles since the 14th century. His invention, however, made waffles more readily available. By the time people tasted the Belgian kind at the 1964 New York Worlds Fair, waffles found their rightful place on the breakfast table.

On National Waffle Day serve them any way you please and invite your pancake friends to enjoy the difference.

Today we also celebrate National Maryland Day and National Peach Pie Day.