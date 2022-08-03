Summer wouldn’t be the same without a slice of juicy watermelon. Most of us look forward to the season when the round or oval melons can be seen stacked up in the store. Unless you’re in Japan.

There, the watermelons are square, and it’s not some weird mutation. The fruit is intentionally grown this way! When the melons are still small, they are put into square boxes made of tempered glass. As they grow, the fruit takes on the shape of a box. This makes for easier storage and display in grocery stores.

But no matter how you stack it, National Watermelon Day is the perfect time to enjoy this refreshing treat.

