In the early 1900s, farmers in the Southeastern United States found a plant that provided an inexpensive way to combat soil erosion. It was called kudzu.

It does do that, but it also kills other plants by smothering them and cutting off any nutrients. And it grows like wildfire. Kudzu can grow a whole foot in one day and in just a few decades it has covered the landscape from Florida up to New Jersey and as far west as Texas. And there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

So when you’re in your backyard complaining about dandelions and crabgrass on National Weed Your Garden Day, remember that it could be a lot worse.

Today we also celebrate: National Kitchen Klutzes of America Day, National Sewing Machine Day, and National Random Acts of Light Day.