NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Wine Day

Today is National Wine Day.

The earliest origins of viticulture, or wine making, were found in modern day Georgia over 8,000 years ago. That would be the Georgia located in Eastern Europe, where they buried clay vessels filled with fermented grape juice for up to 50 years. So the next time you’re surrounded by experts who are sniffing, gargling and spitting the good stuff you’ll have something intelligent to add.

On National Wine Day, it’s okay to just drink the stuff too.

