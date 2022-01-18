NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Winnie the Pooh Day

Author A.A. Milne brought the adorable, honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh to life in his 1926 book series.

The stories were inspired by a black bear named Winnie who lived at the London Zoo. The author’s son, Christopher Robin, would visit the bear often and named his own teddy bear after her. That’s right, the original Winnie was a female.

These tender stories featured friendship and characters that resonated with folks all over the world. And because they were written in the time between two world wars, their innocence became a prized touchstone.

Today the books have been translated into more than 50 languages! On National Winnie the Pooh Day we celebrate Milnes’s birthday and his classic legacy of gentle adventures in the Hundred Acre Woods.

Today we also celebrate: National Michigan Day, National Peking Duck Day, and National Thesaurus Day