Before snowmobiles and airplanes, the best way to get around in snow country was via a dog sled. This method of transportation is rare today, but once a year in Alaska, racers and their teams of dogs keep the tradition alive with a race called the Iditarod.

Sleds travel from Anchorage to Nome, a journey of nearly 1,000 miles! It takes the team of 16 dogs at least a week to complete this distance. This not only commemorates the role that dogs played in the settlement of Alaska, it also defines the saying, work like a dog.

On National Work Like a Dog Day, you may wanna let your pooch curl up on the couch while you do the heavy lifting.

