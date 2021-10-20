NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Youth Confidence Day

Stevland Morris was born on May 13, 1950, and went blind shortly after because of his premature birth. Despite his disability, he had a passion for music and by the age of 10 he had taught himself how to play piano, harmonica, drums and organ.

Stevland played during church services and his talent impressed a fellow parishioner so much that the man introduced him to a friend named Berry Gordy, the president of Motown records. Gordy took the boy under his wing and helped turn him into the star we know today as Stevie Wonder.

Sometimes all it takes to make a difference in a child’s life is a little push. Not every kid will grow up to be famous, but they’ve got a better chance at success if you inspire them to be themselves.

On National Youth Confidence Day, celebrate the kid in all of us that just needs a little encouragement.

Today we also celebrate: Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, National Brandied Fruit Day, Medical Assistants Recognition Day, Hagfish Day, Bra Day USA, and National Chicken and Waffles Day.